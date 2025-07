US cannot compel Israel to do anything in conflict with Lebanon - special envoy

U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack said on Monday that when it comes to the conflict between Lebanon and Israel, the U.S. cannot compel Israel to do anything.

"The U.S. has no business in trying to compel Israel to do anything... America could only influence," he said in a press conference in Beirut.

"We are not going to have more boots on the ground in an adversarial nature anywhere."