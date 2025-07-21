Zelensky says new round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye on Wednesday

A new round of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow will be held in Türkiye on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

Zelensky said he discussed preparations for the meeting with the Russian side, as well as the issue of a prisoner exchange, with his National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

"Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. There will be more details tomorrow," Zelensky said in an evening video address.

Earlier in the day, speaking to Ukrainian ambassadors in Kyiv, Zelensky said Umerov put forward the proposal, underlining that "truly effective talks can only take place at the level of national leaders."

He urged diplomats to secure international support for the format.

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on Zelensky's remarks, though state news agency RIA reported that the talks will be held on July 24-25, citing sources.

"The agenda from our side is clear," Zelensky said on X. "I urge you to inform your host countries of the importance of this negotiation framework."

As Ukraine prepares for the possible third round of such talks, Zelensky outlined key diplomatic priorities, including expanding international sanctions against Russia, securing more air defense systems, and increasing the supply and funding of drones.

He said that while Ukraine has achieved unprecedented global cooperation, new formats are required.

"From the Danish model to Czech artillery initiatives to French Mirages boosting our aviation… now the priority is drones, all types," he said.

Referring to frozen Russian assets and legal arbitration victories, he called for creativity in turning those into resources for Ukraine's defense.

He also mentioned ongoing coordination with President Donald Trump's administration on air defense and joint drone initiatives.

Zelensky further emphasized Ukraine's partnerships beyond NATO and the EU, naming formats such as Ukraine-Northern Europe, Ukraine-Southeast Europe, and the Crimean Platform, along with the special partnership with Türkiye.

He did not elaborate on the agenda, but the announcement follows weeks of diplomatic contacts between the two sides, facilitated through Turkish channels.

The Ukrainian president last week said Umerov had proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia, underlining Kyiv's readiness for a leaders' level meeting to accelerate the negotiation process.

The first two rounds of renewed direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on May 16 and June 2.

In the latest talks, both sides agreed to exchange additional prisoners of war—prioritizing the youngest and most severely wounded—and to return the bodies of 6,000 soldiers from each side.

















