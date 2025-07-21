TRUMP CAUGHT OFF GUARD BY ISRAELS SYRIA BOMBING, GAZA CHURCH STRIKE: WHITE HOUSE

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with members of the media outside of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 21, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump was "caught off guard" by Israel's bombing in Syria and strike on a Catholic church in Gaza, prompting calls to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address both situations, the White House said Monday.

"The president was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of the Catholic Church in Gaza," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations."

On Gaza, Trump believes the conflict has been going on "far too long" and become "quite brutal" in recent days, Leavitt said.

"He never likes to see that," Leavitt said, referring to reports of increasing death toll in Gaza due to Israeli attacks. "He wants the killing to end, and he wants to negotiate a ceasefire in this region, and he wants to see all of the hostages released from Gaza," she added.