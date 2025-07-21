Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, have discussed over a phone call the upcoming nuclear talks set to take place in Istanbul on Friday.

During the call on Monday, they also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in Syria, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

A new round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the three European countries known as the E3—the UK, France, and Germany—is set to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday.