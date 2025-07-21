US releases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files

A view of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall during MLK Day in Washington (AA Photo)

US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard on Monday announced the release of over 230,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK).

"The documents include details about the FBI's investigation into the assassination," Gabbard said on X.

The release, conducted in partnership with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the National Archives, follows through on President Donald Trump's executive order, which mandates full transparency surrounding the assassinations of MLK, former President John F. Kennedy (JFK), Senator Robert F. Kennedy (RFK).

Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 39 years old. Although James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to the assassination and was sentenced to 99 years in prison, questions and conspiracy theories surrounding the case persist.