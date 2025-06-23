News Sports Alonso says FIFA investigating alleged racist abuse of Rudiger

Alonso says FIFA investigating alleged racist abuse of Rudiger

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said his defender Antonio Rudiger had complained of a racist incident at the end of Sunday's 3-1 Club World Cup win over Mexican side Pachuca.

DPA SPORTS Published June 23,2025 Subscribe

Antonio Rudiger was allegedly racially abused during Real Madrid's Club World Cup victory over Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday, manager Xabi Alonso said.



Alonso confirmed a complaint had been made after an incident towards the end of the Spanish giants' 3-1 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Rudiger had clashed with Pachuca captain Gustavo Cabral in injury time but it was not clear if the alleged abuse came from a player or someone in the crowd.



"That's what Rudiger said, and we believe him," Alonso told reporters in his post-match press conference. "It is important to have zero tolerance in these kinds of situations. FIFA now is investigating. That's all I can say."



FIFA, the world governing body and tournament organiser, has not commented but referee Ramon Abatti had crossed his arms in front of his chest, which signals the activation of the anti-racism protocol.



Real had shrugged off the early sending off of Raul Asencio to claim a victory that took them to the top of Group H.



Asencio was dismissed in the seventh minute for hauling down Salomon Rondon - another blow for Alonso's side with striker Kylian Mbappe still missing through illness.



But after soaking up a spell of pressure, Real broke the deadlock through Jude Bellingham in the 35th minute before Arda Guler doubled the lead.



Federico Valverde volleyed in a third with 20 minutes left before the Mexicans grabbed a late consolation through Elias Montiel's deflected effort.



It was Real's first win of the tournament and took them level on four points with Red Bull Salzburg, who played out a goalless draw with Al Hilal in Washington DC.



Real play Salzburg in their final game of the first stage on Thursday night (0100 GMT Friday) but, with Al Hilal just two points behind, the group is wide open.



Kenan Yildiz scored twice as Juventus seized control of Group G with a 4-1 win over Wydad Casablanca.



The Italian side, who opened their campaign by thumping Al Ain 5-0, were tested by the Moroccans, for whom Thembinkosi Lorch's effort sparked thunderous celebrations.



Yildiz had a hand in Juve's opener after six minutes when his shot was deflected in by Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.



Yildiz doubled Juve's advantage after 16 minutes when he lashed into the top corner from the edge of the box, before Lorch gave Wydad hope with a cool chip to reduce the deficit after 25 minutes.



Wydad pushed for an equaliser but Juventus rode out the storm with Andrea Cambiaso striking the woodwork before Yildiz grabbed his side's third after 70 minutes and Dusan Vlahovic completed victory with an injury-time penalty.











