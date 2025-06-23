Spain, Italy denounce Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Qatar, Iraq

Traditional boats anchored in front of Doha's highrise buildings, in Qatar, on June 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Spain and Italy on Monday both denounced Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

"The Spanish Government strongly condemns Iran's bombing of Qatari and Iraqi territories. This attack on US bases is a further step in the military escalation and endangers the entire region," the Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.

The statement reiterated Spain's call for restraint and respect for international law, urging an "immediate" end to violence and a return to diplomatic negotiations.

"Spain reiterates its commitment to stability in the Middle East and will continue to work with its partners for regional stability," it added.

"We all agree on the need to immediately return to the negotiating table and resume a political dialogue that can provide a perspective of peace and stability to the region," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also wrote on X, voicing Italy's "sincere solidarity" with Qatar.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.

The official IRNA news agency also reported that simultaneous missile attacks had been launched towards other US bases in Iraq without providing further details.

























