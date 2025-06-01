BOUANGAS EXTRA TIME STRIKE TAKES LAFC INTO CLUB WORLD CUP

Denis Bouanga scored an extra-time winner to lift Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over Club America in a Club World Cup qualifying playoff match at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The winger, who had orchestrated much of LAFC's attacking output in the match, scored the winner in the 115th minute after unleashing a shot that took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

After a goalless first half, Mexico's Club America were awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute, when referee Wilton Sampaio went to the pitchside monitor and ruled that Mark Delgado had fouled Erick Sanchez.

Substitute Brian Rodriguez, who made 64 appearances for LAFC between 2019 and 2022, stepped up to the spot and fired his effort past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

LAFC pressed hard for an equaliser and their pressure paid off when Igor Jesus headed home from a corner in the 89th minute to score his first goal for the club and take the match into extra time.

The Major League Soccer side go into Group D alongside Brazil's Flamengo, Tunisian club Esperance de Tunis and Premier League side Chelsea.

The playoff was held to decide the 32nd team in the Club World Cup after Club Leon were kicked out of the tournament in March due to an ownership rule breach. The Mexican club also had their appeal rejected at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13 in the United States with prize money of $1 billion at stake.









