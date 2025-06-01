2 killed as Israeli drones hit motorcycle, vehicle in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people were killed on Sunday when Israeli drones struck a motorcycle and a car in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh province, the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement.

A drone fired a missile into a motorcycle in the town of Arnoun in Nabatieh province, killing one person, the state news agency NNA reported.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack, claiming that the strike targeted a Hezbollah operative in the area.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement that one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a vehicle on the Dibel road in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh province.

The victim is believed to be the same person who was earlier reported injured by NNA.

The news agency reported that an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the Aita al-Shaab-Dibel road, injuring one person.

As of yet, Israel has not issued an official statement regarding the strike.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah's activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon reached last November.

The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 208 people and injuries to more than 500 since last November.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.