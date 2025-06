EXPORT CHAMPION



Baykar, which has carried out all its projects with its own resources since the beginning, has earned 83% of its total revenue from exports since the start of its UAV R&D process in 2003. In 2023, Baykar achieved exports worth 1.8 billion dollars and ranked among the top 10 companies with the highest exports across all sectors in Türkiye. As the largest company in the global unmanned aerial vehicle export market, Baykar continued its global success in 2024 by generating 90% of its revenue from exports and achieving 1.8 billion dollars in exports.