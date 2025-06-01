Hamas expresses readiness for new round of indirect Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

A Palestinian man holding a child looks on as children sit inside a house targeted in an Israeli strike at the Nuseirat camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip on May 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Hamas said Sunday evening that it is ready to immediately enter a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve outstanding points of contention, with the aim of ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaching a permanent ceasefire.

The announcement followed the group's Saturday delivery of its response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Both the envoy and the Israeli government later rejected the response outright.

"We welcome the continued Qatari and Egyptian efforts to reach an end to the war waged by the Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said in a statement.

The group affirmed its willingness "to immediately begin indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on disputed points, in a way that ensures relief for our people, ends the humanitarian catastrophe, and leads to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of (Israeli) occupation forces."

Earlier Sunday, Egypt and Qatar said they hoped for a swift agreement on a 60-day temporary truce between Israel and Hamas that would pave the way toward a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement.

"Qatar and Egypt, in coordination with the United States of America, affirm their intention to intensify efforts to overcome the obstacles facing the negotiations," the statement said.

They also urged all parties "to exercise responsibility and support the efforts of mediators aimed at resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip through restoring stability and calm to the region."

On Saturday night, Witkoff criticized Hamas' latest response to his ceasefire proposal as "totally unacceptable."

He highlighted: "That is the only way we can close a 60-day ceasefire deal in the coming days in which half of the living hostages and half of those who are deceased will come home to their families and in which we can have at the proximity talks substantive negotiations in good faith to try to reach a permanent ceasefire."

That same day, Hamas confirmed it had submitted its official reply to the mediators regarding Witkoff's proposal. While it did not disclose the content, the group said its position was based on three goals: a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and unrestricted humanitarian access to the enclave.

Hamas has repeatedly stated it is prepared to release all Israeli captives in one exchange deal—on the condition that the war ends, Israeli forces fully withdraw from Gaza, and Palestinian prisoners are freed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to push for partial agreements and has introduced new conditions, including the disarmament of Palestinian resistance factions.

Critics in the Israeli opposition accuse him of prolonging the war and pushing for the reoccupation of Gaza to serve his political interests and maintain power.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

