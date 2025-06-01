Zelensky hails attacks on Russian strategic bombers, calls them 'brilliant,' 'achieved solely by Ukraine'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday praised the attacks on Russian strategic bomber jets, calling them "brilliant" and "achieved solely by Ukraine."

"Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report regarding today's operation. An absolutely brilliant result. A result achieved solely by Ukraine. One year, six months, and nine days from the start of planning to effective execution," Zelensky wrote on X.

He emphasized that it was Ukraine's "longest-range operation," and that those involved in its preparation "were withdrawn from Russian territory on time."

The Ukrainian president said he instructed the Security Service to share with the public the details and outcomes of the operation that can be revealed, adding that not everything can be disclosed for the time being.

"Ukraine is defending itself, and rightly so—we are doing everything to make Russia feel the need to end this war. Russia started this war; Russia must end it," Zelensky added.

Earlier, Ukraine's military conducted a "large-scale" attack on Russia, with state media claiming on Sunday that over 40 strategic bomber jets were destroyed in the strike using drones in various regions, including the Siberian region of Irkutsk, which is over 4,000 kilometers away from the border.

Though two regional governors have already confirmed the Ukrainian attack, the Russian Defense Ministry also issued a statement later on Sunday claiming that the attacks on three bases failed, while some planes at other airfields caught fire and were extinguished.