Lionel Messi hits double as Inter Miami seal quarter-final comeback

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami came from two goals down on aggregate to book a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals.Trailing 1-0 to Los Angeles FC from the first leg, Miami fell further behind to an early goal before fighting back to claim a 3-1 second leg win.Messi completed the comeback with a late penalty that sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory.Defender Aaron Long put the visitors in control of the tie with a vital away goal after just nine minutes.Los Angeles held the advantage until the 35th minute when Messi found some space on the edge of the penalty area and fired in a left-footed equalizer.Miami levelled the tie on aggregate midway through the second half, courtesy of a misjudgment by former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.The ex-French captain came to meet Noah Allen's ball into the box, but anticipated a touch from Federico Redondo which never came and the ball eluded everyone en route to the side of the net.Luis Suarez had a header from a Messi cross ruled out for offside moments later as Miami, trailling on away goals, went in search of a winner.Their pressure was finally rewarded when VAR confirmed a penalty for handball, Messi stepping up to score from the spot six minutes from time.Oscar Ustari made two saves as the visitors pressed forward through a lengthy stoppage time before Miami were able to celebrate a last-four berth against Mexican side Pumas or Vancouver Whitecaps.