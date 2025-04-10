Lionel Messi hits double as Inter Miami seal quarter-final comeback

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami came from two goals down on aggregate to book a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals.
Trailing 1-0 to Los Angeles FC from the first leg, Miami fell further behind to an early goal before fighting back to claim a 3-1 second leg win.
Messi completed the comeback with a late penalty that sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Defender Aaron Long put the visitors in control of the tie with a vital away goal after just nine minutes.
Los Angeles held the advantage until the 35th minute when Messi found some space on the edge of the penalty area and fired in a left-footed equalizer.
Miami levelled the tie on aggregate midway through the second half, courtesy of a misjudgment by former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
The ex-French captain came to meet Noah Allen's ball into the box, but anticipated a touch from Federico Redondo which never came and the ball eluded everyone en route to the side of the net.
Luis Suarez had a header from a Messi cross ruled out for offside moments later as Miami, trailling on away goals, went in search of a winner.
Their pressure was finally rewarded when VAR confirmed a penalty for handball, Messi stepping up to score from the spot six minutes from time.
Oscar Ustari made two saves as the visitors pressed forward through a lengthy stoppage time before Miami were able to celebrate a last-four berth against Mexican side Pumas or Vancouver Whitecaps.