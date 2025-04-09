BAYERNS UPAMECANO MACK IN LIGHT TRAINING AFTER KNEE INJURY

News Sports Bayern's Upamecano mack in light training after knee injury

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano began light training on Wednesday, taking initial steps toward recovery from a knee issue

Bayern said that Upamecano ran some laps on their training ground. The club spoke of "a first step" towards a comeback after being diagnosed with loose tissue in his left knee at the end of March.



The Bundesliga leaders and Champions League quarter-finalists did not say when the France defender will be able to play again.



The first player to return to action could be midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic who has been sidelined since late February with glandular fever. He is training and there is speculation he could be back in the squad for Saturday's league match against Borussia Dortmund.



It is meanwhile not clear if goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could return from a calf muscle injury for the following match on April 16 at Inter Milan, where Bayern have to make a 2-1 home defeat if they want to reach the Champions League semi-finals.



Playmaker Jamal Musiala is out for several more weeks with a hamstring tear. Left back Alphonso Davies and centre back Hiroki Ito will be absent for months with a cruciate knee ligament tear and fractured metatarsal, respectively.