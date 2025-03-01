Europe’s top football clubs, players celebrate Muslim holy month of Ramadan

Top football clubs and players across Europe have shared messages of support and celebration for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on their social media platforms.

"Ramadan Mubarak dalla famiglia Nerazzurra," Inter Milan posted on X, accompanied by a greeting written in Arabic.

Their city rivals, AC Milan, also shared a festive message: "#RamadanKareem to all the AC Milan family who are observing."

Manchester United, commonly known as the Red Devils, sent well wishes to their global fanbase, stating: "Ramadan Mubarak to Reds across the globe."

The club's Moroccan fullback, Noussair Mazraoui, marked the occasion by engaging with fans in a special meet-up organized by the Manchester United Muslim Supporters Club, creating a meaningful connection with the community.

Real Madrid's German defender Antonio Rudiger, who has Sierra Leonean roots, shared his blessings: "Wishing all my Muslim brothers and sisters a blessed and peaceful Ramadan! May this holy month bring you joy, peace, and countless blessings."

Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah posted a heartfelt photo with his daughter, capturing a personal moment of their Ramadan celebrations.

Other major European clubs, including Chelsea, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, and Feyenoord, also joined in by posting special Ramadan greetings, showing solidarity and inclusivity during this significant month.









