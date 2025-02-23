Dominant Bayern crush third-placed Frankfurt 4-0 to restore eight point lead

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich powered past third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 with an impressive display of high pressing football on Sunday to restore their eight point lead in the Bundesliga over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Michael Olise tapped in a Leroy Sane cutback in first half stoppage time to crown a pulsating 45 minutes in which the hosts, who had Joshua Kimmich taken off injured just before the break, carved out a number of scoring chances.

The Bavarians, who will face Leverkusen in the Champions League Round of 16 next month, had drawn their last two matches across all competitions.

But they kept up the relentless pressure after the break, adding a second goal with Hiroki Ito in the 61st after Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp misjudged a corner.

Bayern, with Harry Kane coming on as a second half substitute following his recovery from a calf injury, should have scored a third in the 78th but Leroy Sane, in front of goal, fired wide.

Jamal Musiala did it better in the 83rd, charging forward and finishing the move with a solo effort and substitute Serge Gnabry slotted in their fourth in stoppage time, to lift them to 58 points in top spot.

Champions Leverkusen, 2-0 winners at Holstein Kiel on Saturday, are second with 50 points.









