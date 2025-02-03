SPAIN INTERNATIONAL ALVARO MORATA JOINS TÜRKIYES GALATASARAY ON LOAN

 Contact Us
Spain international Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray on loan until January 2026 for €6 million, with an €8 million buy option. The 32-year-old striker will earn €3 million per half-season. Morata, a two-time UEFA Champions League winner, has played for top clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid, and won Euro 2024 with Spain.

Published February 03,2025
Spain international Alvaro Morata has joined Türkiye's Galatasaray on loan, the Istanbul club announced Sunday.

The 32-year-old will stay with the Lions between Feb. 2, 2025 and Jan. 20, 2026, according to a statement.

Galatasaray paid €6 million ($6.14 million) for the transfer of former AC Milan forward, the statement added.

Morata will be paid a guaranteed fee of €3 million for the second half of the 2024-2025 season and €3 million for the first half of the 2025-2026 season.

The Lions also have the option to transfer the player outright for a fee of €8 million if they give a written notice by Jan. 15, 2026.

Morata, who bagged two UEFA Champions League trophies, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Europa League trophy, two Spanish La Liga titles and 2 Italian Serie A titles, previously played for major European clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

He also clinched the 2024 UEFA European Championship title with Spain.