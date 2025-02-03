SPAIN INTERNATIONAL ALVARO MORATA JOINS TÜRKIYES GALATASARAY ON LOAN

Spain international Alvaro Morata has joined Türkiye's Galatasaray on loan, the Istanbul club announced Sunday.

The 32-year-old will stay with the Lions between Feb. 2, 2025 and Jan. 20, 2026, according to a statement.

Galatasaray paid €6 million ($6.14 million) for the transfer of former AC Milan forward, the statement added.

Morata will be paid a guaranteed fee of €3 million for the second half of the 2024-2025 season and €3 million for the first half of the 2025-2026 season.

The Lions also have the option to transfer the player outright for a fee of €8 million if they give a written notice by Jan. 15, 2026.

Morata, who bagged two UEFA Champions League trophies, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Europa League trophy, two Spanish La Liga titles and 2 Italian Serie A titles, previously played for major European clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

He also clinched the 2024 UEFA European Championship title with Spain.





