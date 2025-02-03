News Sports Milan sign Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord

AC Milan have finalized the permanent transfer of Mexican striker Santiago Giménez from Feyenoord. The 23-year-old has committed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Rossoneri. Notably, this acquisition coincides with the departure of Álvaro Morata, who has joined Galatasaray on an initial loan deal.

Milan said: "AC Milan is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Santiago Tomas Gimenez from Feyenoord Rotterdam. The Mexican striker has signed a contract that lasts until June 30, 2029."



Buenos Aries-born Gimenez, who has made 32 appearances for his country, began his career at Mexican club Cruz Azul before joining Feyenoord in 2022.



He scored 65 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club, with whom he won the Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup.



Milan have also confirmed the departure of long-serving defender Davide Calabria, who has completed a permanent move to Serie A rivals Bologna.



The club added of the 28-year-old Italy international: "The club would like to thank Davide for the total commitment, professionalism and dedication that he's shown throughout his 18 years with the Rossoneri and wishes him all the best in his personal and professional life going forward."











