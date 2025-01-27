Spain coach De la Fuente extends deal to 2028

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has signed a contract extension that will keep him in his post until Euro 2028, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

De la Fuente must first negotiate the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup tournament, which will be held in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, before the Euros in Britain and Ireland.

Under the 63-year-old guidance, Spain won all seven matches to claim the 2024 European Championship title with a 2-1 victory over England in the final.

"We will give our all to the national team, in all competitions, and hopefully more victories will come. United we are stronger," De la Fuente told a news conference on Monday. "We have a lot of football potential, but our rivals do too."

De la Fuente began coaching Spain's youth teams in 2013, starting with the under-19s before guiding the under-23s to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

He was named the senior team's manager in 2022, leading them to the Nations League title the following year.

"I don't know if I was happier back then or if I am happier now, but now I have more experience," De la Fuente said of his tenure. "I value much more where I am and what lies ahead and I value the pressure.

"I am demanding of myself. The pressure from outside, which should be there, does not affect me as much. I am the most self-critical, and I am not afraid to take a leap if I am convinced.

"I will continue on the same path that has brought us here, trying to improve and grow."

Nations League champions Spain visit the Netherlands on March 20 in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

The outcome of the ties decides which World Cup qualifying section teams are in with the winners put in groups of four.









