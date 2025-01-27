Kallas says EU is 'not negotiating' on Greenland

The European Union is "not negotiating" on Greenland, EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday, amid claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the United States needs to control Greenland for security purposes.

"We are not negotiating on Greenland. Of course we are supporting our member state, Denmark, and its autonomous region, Greenland, but we shouldn't also go into speculation about what-ifs because this is not the situation right now," Kallas told reporters after an EU foreign ministers' meeting.

Greenland and Denmark have both publicly said the Arctic island is not for sale, with Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede saying that its people should decide their own future.









