UN OPPOSES TRUMPS PROPOSAL TO RELOCATE PALESTINIANS OUTSIDE GAZA

The UN on Monday said that it opposes a proposal by US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians outside Gaza.

"We would be against any plan that would lead to the forced displacement of people, or would lead to any type of ethnic cleansing," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference.

On Saturday, Trump called to "just clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, describing the enclave as a "demolition site" after Israel's genocidal war.

Dujarric recalled that Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League also opposed Trump's proposal.

Egypt, Jordan, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued statements vehemently rejecting any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land.

- Situation in West Bank

Responding to Anadolu's question on the occupied West Bank becoming the new Gaza amid Israeli army's increased attacks, Dujarric said: "We're very concerned about the deteriorating situation the West Bank."

He strongly criticized the "unchecked violent activities of Israeli settlers on the civilian population, Palestinian population in the West Bank."

Dujarric further urged all sides to not "lose focus on the other parts" as Gaza remains the main focus by all.

On the latest situation in the occupied West Bank, Dujarric conveyed Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA) warning over deteriorating in Jenin and its refugee camp "as the ongoing Israel operation by Israeli forces entered its seventh day, resulting in further casualties and the destruction of roads and infrastructure."

He recalled the killing of a toddler by Israel over the weekend and said: "Since the operation in Jenin began on 21 January, 16 deaths have been reported."

"Meanwhile, today, in the Tulkarm refugee camp, an air strike reportedly killed two Palestinians, raising concerns over the use of force that exceeds law enforcement standards," he said, adding that "hospitals are not a target and should be protected at all times" as Israel surrounded the Tulkarm Government Hospital.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's war on Gaza, where over 47,300 people were killed and 111,500 others injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 880 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.