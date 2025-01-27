Cherbourg mosque vandalized with pig head graffiti in northwestern France

 Contact Us
A mosque in Cherbourg, northwestern France, operated by the Turkish-Muslim group DITIB, was defaced with a pig head graffiti on Sunday, according to a statement released by DITIB on Monday.

Published January 27,2025
Condemning the "unacceptable action" targeting the mosque, the group expressed its firm commitment to defend the values of respect and humanity.

Last week, a training hand grenade was left in front of a mosque, run by DITIB in the northern French city of Saint-Omer.