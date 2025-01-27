Juventus bring in Chelsea defender Veiga on loan

Juventus have signed Portugal defender Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Veiga joined Chelsea from FC Basel on a seven-year deal in July for a reported 14 million euros ($14.68 million) but has started only one Premier League match this season.

The versatile 21-year-old made his debut for Portugal in October last year against Poland in a Nations League game and has played in two more internationals.

Veiga joins a Juve side fifth in Serie A, two points behind fourth-placed Lazio but 16 adrift of leaders Napoli.

Veiga will hope for more opportunities at Juventus, who have struggled with injuries in defence. Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are out with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Danilo left the club by mutual agreement on Monday.









