Unbeaten Turkish leaders Galatasaray go 11 points clear of Fenerbahce

Unbeaten Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray have gone 11 points clear of Fenerbahce after they beat Izmir's Goztepe 2-1 in Istanbul on Saturday.

Hosts Galatasaray were awarded a penalty kick after Turkish defender Kaan Ayhan was fouled while he was attempting a header in the box.

Nigerian star Victor Osimhen converted the penalty to give a 1-0 lead to Galatasaray in the 10th minute at Istanbul's Rams Park.

Goztepe's Brazilian forward Romulo scored on a counter attack to level the match in the 27th minute.

Turkish winger Yunus Akgun scored the winning goal in minute 61 as his low shot from a narrow angle beat the goalkeeper.

Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira scored a header in the six-yard box for Galatasaray following a corner kick but it was denied by VAR because of an offside call. Before Torreira's goal, teammate Osimhen was caught offside.

So, Galatasaray secured the win at home to increase their points to 47 in 17 matches.

Following the loss, Goztepe are fifth with 28 points in the league table.

Second-place Fenerbahce, which have 36 points, will host underdogs Hatayspor at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium on Sunday.

Hatayspor have nine points and are in the relegation zone of the Trendyol Super Lig.









