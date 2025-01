President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Türkiye has "literally defeated" the Daesh terror group, which he described as an instrument for regional destabilization.

Erdoğan also warned that attempts to revive the group are ongoing, but emphasized that Türkiye has successfully neutralized this threat.

His remarks come as Türkiye continues its operations to combat terrorism and safeguard regional security, particularly in the context of ongoing instability in neighboring regions.