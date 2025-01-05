Man Utd draw at Liverpool 2-2, visitors' Maguire misses great chance near end of thriller

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (C) in action during the English Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United, in Liverpool, Britain, 05 January 2025. (IHA Photo)

Manchester United, which spend a disappointing season in England, secured a 2-2 draw at Liverpool in a Sunday Premier League match as visitors' defender Harry Maguire missed a last-gasp chance.

After 52 minutes, Man Utd's Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez broke the deadlock at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

Martinez took a fierce shot from narrow angle to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. His shot was off the underside of the bar to go inside.

Seven minutes later Liverpool leveled the match as Dutch forward Cody Gakpo curled the ball into the top corner after beating Man Utd's offside trap, 1-1.

Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Man Utd defender Matthijs de Ligt handballed in the box.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored from the white spot in the 70th minute to give a 2-1 lead to Liverpool.

In the minute 80, Manchester United forward Amad Diallo from Ivory Coast scored the equalizer from the center of the box after Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho's low pass from the left flank, 2-2.

Near the end of the match, visitors Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee has found his English teammate Maguire in the Liverpool's area. Maguire had a great chance in the penalty box but he sent the ball wide.

Premier League leaders Liverpool have 46 points in 19 matches, and they have a game in hand.

Liverpool's nearest opponents Arsenal have 40 points in 20 games. The Gunners had a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday.

Manchester United are on 23 points to be 13th in the league table.