Arsenal frustrated in 1-1 draw at brave Brighton

An early goal from Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri was cancelled out by a penalty from Joao Pedro as Brighton & Hove Albion held the misfiring Gunners to a 1-1 Premier League draw on Saturday that dented the visitors' title hopes.

Arsenal are second in the table on 40 points after 20 games, five behind leaders Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday as one of their two matches in hand on their closest challengers. Brighton are 10th on 28 points.

Nwaneri scored 16 minutes into his second Premier League start, the 17-year-old breaking down the right and cutting inside before confidently drilling a low shot past Bart Verbruggen.

Nwaneri was booked in first-half stoppage time for taking too long over a corner at the end of a comfortable opening period for his side, but that all changed as Brighton came out flying after the interval.

They equalised in the 61st minute after Pedro was awarded a penalty following a clash of heads with William Saliba as he tried to turn in the box, with referee Anthony Taylor having no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Pedro stepped up and sent David Raya the wrong way to level and despite needing a win to keep the pressure on Liverpool, Arsenal continued to struggle.

The hosts should have claimed a winner in the 77th minute when Yankuba Mineh flashed the ball across the face of the goal but neither Yasin Ayari nor Kaoru Mitoma could steer it into the net.

The closest Arsenal came to scoring was a stoppage-time effort from former Brighton player Leandro Trossard that flew harmlessly over the crossbar as the hosts hung on for their fourth straight draw.





