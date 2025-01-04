Swedish demonstrators rally in Stockholm to protest Gaza genocide

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the Odenplan district of Stockholm to demand an immediate cease-fire, an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Protesters carried banners with messages such as "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Stop the genocide," and "Forever Palestine."

Chanting slogans like "Freedom for Palestine," the participants marched toward the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Aliki Harvey, a Swedish activist at the protest, told Anadolu that Israel's ultimate aim is to establish "Greater Israel" and highlighted the group's efforts to stop this goal.

"I am here to support a free Palestine. After all this time, the international community must come together to monitor Israel, stop its arms supply, and end the war," she said.

Harvey added: "We must halt the US from providing weapons to Israel. Israel must be brought before a court for war crimes and held accountable. As long as Israel claims to act in self-defense, it will remain an aggressive terror state aiming to seize every piece of land it can."

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October 2023.

Now in its second year, the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions describing the attacks and blockade of aid as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its deadly military campaign in Gaza.







