Erdoğan: Sun is rising again in neighboring country Syria

Türkiye has taken significant strides in shaping developments in Syria and the "sun is rising" again in the neighboring country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the AK Party's 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in the northern province of Ordu, Erdoğan highlighted the transformation in Syria as a key achievement of Türkiye's regional policies.

"We didn't step directly into Syria, but we have addressed every dimension of its issues comprehensively and brought it to its current state. Now, the sun is rising again in Syria," he said.

The president underscored Türkiye's proactive approach to safeguarding its southern borders, saying that historic changes are unfolding in the region just beyond its frontiers.

Erdoğan said instead of a direct step into Syria, Türkiye's multifaceted strategy has led to positive outcomes.

He also criticized what he called some Turkish opposition leaders' "orientalist" perspectives, which view the Middle East as a "quagmire" rather than recognizing opportunities for constructive engagement.

His remarks came as Türkiye continues its efforts to shape the future of Syria while maintaining security along its borders and supporting displaced Syrians affected by the ongoing conflict.