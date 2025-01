UKRAINES ZELENSKY: HEAVY RUSSIAN, NORTH KOREAN LOSSES IN RUSSIAS KURSK REGION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in fighting in Russia's southern Kursk region.

"In battles yesterday and today near just one village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of North Korean infantry soldiers and Russian paratroops," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to a report by Ukraine's top commander.

"This is significant."

Zelensky provided no specific details. A battalion can vary in size but is generally made up of several hundred troops.