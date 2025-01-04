UN accuses Israel of ceasefire breach as Hezbollah says losing patience

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon accused Israel Saturday of a "flagrant violation" of the 2006 Security Council resolution that forms the basis of its November ceasefire with Hezbollah.

The statement from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) came as Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned the militant group's patience with Israeli violations could run out before the end of the ceasefire's 60-day implementation timeframe.

The fragile truce, which took effect on November 27, has been marked by mutual accusations of violations from both sides.

"This morning, peacekeepers observed an (Israeli military) bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces immediately beside a UNIFIL position there," the peacekeeping force said.

"The (military's) deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of Resolution 1701 and international law."

The force, which is represented on the panel overseeing the ceasefire's implemenation, called on "all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardise the cessation of hostilities".

Under the terms of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside UN peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdraws over a 60-day period.

Hezbollah is to withdraw its forces north of the Litani River -- some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border -- and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

In late December, the UN peacekeeping force expressed concern at the "continuing" damage being done by the Israeli military in south Lebanon.

Detailing its latest air strikes in Lebanon on Thursday, the Israeli military said it was acting to remove any threat to Israel "in accordance with the ceasefire understandings".

Qassem said Hezbollah had decided to show patience, but warned that would not last indefintely.

"We have said that we are giving an opportunity to prevent Israeli violations and to implement the agreement, and we will exercise patience," he said, stressing: "This does not mean that we will wait for 60 days.

"The leadership of the resistance determines when to exercise patience, when to take initiative, and when to respond," he said.







