Real Madrid blank Pachuca 3-0 to win 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid won the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup after the Spanish giants shoutout Mexico's Pachuca 3-0 in Wednesday's final in Qatar.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe scored an easy chance in the six-yard box after an assist from Vinicius Junior in the 37th minute at Lusail Stadium.

Brazilian winger Rodrygo scored on a solo effort as he fired a 20-yard shot to beat the goalkeeper in the 53rd minute.

And Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior scored a late penalty to seal the victory for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior had a dream trip to Qatar this week as the 24-year-old forward won the 2024 Best FIFA Men's Player award Tuesday in Doha.

The Intercontinental Cup was launched as the FIFA Club World Championship in 2000. There was a pause in the tournament from 2001 to 2004.

In 2005, the Intercontinental Cup returned as the FIFA Club World Cup, which was previously held annually. But in 2022, FIFA changed the format for 2025.

Starting next year, the Club World Cup will be a quadrennial tournament with 32 teams.

The Intercontinental Cup restarted with a new format in 2024 as six clubs, which won continental championships in Europe, Africa, North America, South America, Asia and Oceania, joined the tournament.