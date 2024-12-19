UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ADOPTS RESOLUTION ON UN COURT’S OPINION ON ISRAELS AID DUTY TO PALESTINIANS

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution requesting an advisory opinion Thursday from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's humanitarian aid obligations to Palestinians.

The resolution, which highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine, demanded Israel comply with its legal duties under international law, as previously outlined by the ICJ.

Submitted by Norway, along with at least 22 states, the resolution was backed by 137 countries, with 12 voting against and 22 abstaining.

Norway's Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik said before the vote: "We recognize that states may take different positions as to what has caused this dystopian nightmare. What we cannot afford to disagree on, however, is the humanitarian imperative to provide aid and assistance to those in desperate need."

"We can no longer tolerate impediments that hinder humanitarian access and disrupt planned operations to Palestinians under illegal occupation," he said, describing the resolution as a way to "unequivocally" say "enough is enough."

The resolution demands that Israel cease actions impeding the delivery of basic services and humanitarian aid to Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and to respect the rights of international organizations operating in the region.

Noting the importance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in providing "vital" assistance to Palestinians, it urged full implementation of the agency's recommendations to ensure neutrality and effectiveness in its work.

The resolution further reiterated the call for the realization of Palestine's right to self-determination, urging all parties to uphold their obligations under international law.

It also called "upon Israel to uphold and comply with its obligations not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination."

Warning against any "actions that could weaken the critical role of the United Nations in conflict resolution," it urged "support initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine."

It requested on "a priority basis and with the utmost urgency" the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion to address Israel's legal obligations in the region.