Turkish Airlines breaks Guinness World Record as airline flying to most countries

Turkish Airlines claimed the Guinness World Record for the airline that flies to the most countries, solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry.

The prestigious record was certified at Santiago's Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport following the Turkish flag carrier's inaugural flight to Chile.

The new route brings the airline's extensive network to 131 countries, including 120 active routes in the past year, as verified by Guinness World Records.

CEO Bilal Ekşi expressed pride in the achievement. "It's an honor to receive this recognition here in Santiago, a testament to our mission of connecting people, cultures and destinations worldwide," he said.

Guinness official Talal Omar praised the airline for its vision and described the milestone as a testament to Turkish Airlines' global significance in aviation.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a modest fleet, now operates 491 aircraft to 352 destinations.

As a Star Alliance member, the carrier continues to expand its network, reaffirming its commitment to uniting the world through Türkiye.