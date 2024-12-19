President Erdoğan calls on D-8 countries to impose arms embargo on Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday called for imposing an arms embargo on Israel, ending trade with the country, and isolating it internationally.

Speaking at the D-8 summit in Cairo, Erdoğan described these measures as crucial steps to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the region.

"We see Israel's steps that disregard Syria's territorial integrity, including the expansion of illegal settlements in the Golan Heights," he said.

"I believe the D-8 must respond more strongly to the lawlessness threatening Syria's stability and our region."



'ISLAMIC STATES MUST LEAD STEPS'



The Turkish president also called for a more coordinated response from Islamic countries, especially from members of the D-8.

"As Islamic countries, we must lead steps that can be taken against Israel," Erdoğan said.

"We must work harder together, as D-8 countries, for a just and lasting peace in the region," he added.

The president emphasized that such a united stance is vital for regional stability and for the pursuit of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

He pointed to the critical importance of collective action against Israel, saying: "We must encourage as many countries as possible, particularly D-8 members, to intervene in South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice."



CALL FOR CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA



Erdoğan emphasized that achieving a permanent cease-fire in Gaza has become more important than ever in the short term.

"In this regard, we must all step up and take action. Our long-term goal should be to initiate a negotiation process to implement a two-state solution," he added.

"We must strongly support the ongoing negotiations led by Qatar and Egypt to achieve a cease-fire and reach a result as soon as possible," the Turkish president said.

"I hope that establishing a cease-fire in Lebanon and the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria will mark the beginning of a more positive era," he added.



Israel has intensified airstrikes across Syria in recent days, targeting military sites, following the Dec. 8 ousting of the Bashar Assad regime by anti-regime groups, in a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty.

The Israeli government also declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria, which had established a demilitarized buffer zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli military has since deployed forces into the buffer zone, a move condemned by the UN and several Arab nations.

On Sunday, the government unanimously approved a plan proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance Israeli settlement building in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, with a budget exceeding 40 million shekels ($11.13 million).

The Golan Heights is Syrian territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Middle East war.





























