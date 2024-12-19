Turkish President Erdoğan voices support for Pakistan against terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday expressed solidarity with Pakistan against acts of terror perpetrated against the country.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands by Pakistan against terrorist actions that threaten peace and security," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement following a meeting between Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of a summit of the Developing-8 (D-8) group in Cairo, Egypt.

Erdoğan also told Sharif that Ankara welcomes "the recovery of the Pakistani economy, and that efforts will continue to enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries," the statement added.

The two also discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, and global developments with Sharif, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also reiterated Türkiye's commitment to stand by the Syrian people during their "historic" transformation process following the collapse of the Bashar Assad regime earlier this month.

The D-8 summit, titled "Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy," kicked off in Cairo on Thursday.

The D-8 group was established in Istanbul in 1997 to strengthen economic and social relations among its member states — Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Malaysia. Azerbaijan also joined the group on Thursday.