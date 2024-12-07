West Ham striker Antonio involved in road accident

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday, the Premier League club said.

The condition of the 34-year-old Jamaican international is not yet known, with the club saying they will issue an update in due course.

Antonio has been at West Ham since 2015 and has featured in every league game for the club this season. West Ham's next fixture is a home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time," the club posted on social media platform X.







