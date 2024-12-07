LATE MBANGULA GOAL SALVAGES JUVES UNBEATEN LEAGUE RECORD IN BOLOGNA DRAW

Juventus came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Bologna on Saturday with Samuel Mbangula's added-time goal maintaining their unbeaten record in Serie A this season with their ninth draw of the campaign.

Dan Ndoye gave Bologna a deserved lead on the half-hour mark and they doubled their advantage seven minutes after the break through Tommaso Pobega.

Teun Koopmeiners pulled one back for Juventus 10 minutes later and, with time running out, Mbangula struck from outside the area to snatch a last-gasp draw for the hosts.

Juve remain sixth on 27 points from 15 games, seven points off leaders Atalanta, while Bologna are still eighth but have moved level on 22 points with AC Milan after 14 matches.









