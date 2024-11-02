Fenerbahce Beko defeat Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade for 5th EuroLeague win

Fenerbahce Beko beat Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade 89-72 for their fifth win Friday in Round 7 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague

The Turkish team took control early, finishing the first and second periods ahead, posting 22-15 and 44-31 leads, respectively. Fenerbahce Beko maintained their dominance after the break, extending their lead to 67-53 in the third quarter.

Fenerbahce Beko had five double-digit scorers, with Nigel Hayes-Davis leading with 24 points at Ulker Sports and Event Hall.

Tarik Biberovic added 17 points, while Wade Baldwin chipped in 13 to go along with eight assists.

Devon Hall scored a dozen for Fenerbahce Beko and Marko Guduric had 10 points for the Turkish club.

Frank Ntilikina had a team-high 14 points and Aleksej Pokusevski finished with 10 for Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade.

Fenerbahce Beko are fourth in the standing at 5-2 while Partizan are 14th with a 2-3 record.





