Iran leader vows response to Israel, US after attacks

Iran's supreme leader on Saturday vowed retaliation for attacks by Israel and its US ally, as a pro-Iran coalition in Iraq claimed a drone strike on Israel's resort of Eilat.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is among pro-Iran groups drawn into more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Days before the presidential election in Israel's main military supplier, the United States, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Iran's response would cover attacks on both the Islamic republic and its allies.

Israel's military said it intercepted three drones over the Red Sea, after late Friday reporting seven drones launched from "several fronts". The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for four drone strikes on Eilat.

Since late September Israel has been engaged in full-scale war against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon while fighting continues against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which triggered the Gaza war by attacking Israel on October 7 last year.

On Saturday Israel again carried out deadly air strikes on north Gaza, where the UN calls conditions "apocalyptic", and Hezbollah intensified rocket fire near Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

"The enemies, both the USA and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response," Khamenei said, referring to Iran-aligned groups including those in Yemen and Syria.

On October 26, Israel bombed military sites in Iran, killing four servicemen, in response to an October 1 barrage of about 200 missiles that Tehran called a reprisal.

