UNIFIL denies involvement in kidnap of Lebanese sea captain north of Beirut

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) denied Saturday any involvement in the kidnap of a Lebanese man in a suspected Israeli operation north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

"UNIFIL has not been involved in facilitating any kidnapping or other violation of Lebanese sovereignty," deputy spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said in a statement.

"Disinformation and false rumors are irresponsible and put peacekeepers at risk," she warned.

Lebanese security forces said Saturday that authorities were investigating whether Israel was involved in a naval operation during which a man was kidnapped in Batroun, about 30 kilometers north of Beirut on Friday.

Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie denied that the kidnapped man was a Hezbollah commander, saying he was a Lebanese sea captain.

The minister said that the kidnap took place just 100 meters from his residence.

"If it is confirmed that he was kidnapped in a naval infiltration operation, then where is the implementation of (UN Security Council) Resolution 1701?"

Hamie said the Lebanese shores are monitored by the UNIFIL under Resolution 1701, adding that the mission of the UN force is "to regularly monitor the Lebanese coast from the town of Naqoura to Aarida."

Resolution 1701 which was adopted Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line -- the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel -- and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

