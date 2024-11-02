SUNDAYS ISTANBUL MARATHON TO UNITE EUROPE, ASIA FOR 46TH TIME

The 46th edition of the Istanbul Marathon, the world's only intercontinental marathon, that crosses the Bosphorus from Asia to Europe, will be run Sunday.

Starting by crossing the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge, runners will pass through several historic landmarks, including Dolmabahce Palace, Galata Bridge, New Mosque, Spice Bazaar, Sirkeci Train Station, Topkapi Palace and Gulhane Park during the 42-kilometer

(26-MILE) RACE

The competition will be completed in Sultanahmet Square after more than two hours of run time.

The number of female participants has already exceeded 14,000, breaking a record, and more than 40,000 participants are expected to race.

In the 2023 race, Panuel Mkungo from Kenya won the men's category in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 35 seconds, while his female compatriot, Beatrice Cheptoo, crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 27 minutes and 9 seconds.

- HISTORY OF ISTANBUL MARATHON

The idea of running from Asia to Europe, which was first raised by the Tercuman Newspaper after the construction of the Bosphorus Bridge in 1973, was realized April 1, 1979, with the initiative of a group of German tourists.

German, Belgian, Dutch and Turkish runners competed in the first race that was organized by the Athletics Federation under the "International Asia-Europe Marathon."

Those who saw the runners on the bridge that day thought it was a good April Fools' joke

The organization was transferred to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in 1982 and started to run under the "Intercontinental Eurasia Marathon."

In 2012, the marathon was accepted into the Golden Category by the IAAF for the first time, one year later it took the "Istanbul Marathon" name.

This year's organization also has a "Gold Label" for a road race, the second-tier label given by the World Athletics for recognition and showing that the race can meet several criteria.