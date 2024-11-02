Russia will cross the nuclear line if its existence is threatened, Medvedev says
Senior Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that the United States was mistaken if it thought that Moscow would not use nuclear weapons if its existence was threatened, the TASS news agency said.