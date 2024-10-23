Real Madrid earn comeback win against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

Real Madrid secured a 5-2 comeback win against Borussia Dortmund in week 3 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund broke the deadlock when Donyell Malen made a close-range finish in the 30th minute and doubled the lead with Jamie Gittens, who scored in the penalty box in the 34th minute.

Antonio Rudiger narrowed the gap to one for Real Madrid in the 60th minute at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior netted goals in the 62nd and 86th minutes and in stoppage time, scoring his third hat-trick for Real Madrid in all competitions.

Lucas Vazquez added in the 83rd minute in the home win against the German club.

Real Madrid are ninth with six points while Borussia Dortmund are fifth with six points.

Arsenal sealed a narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk at Emirates Stadium thanks to an own goal from goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

Arsenal are fourth with seven points and Shakhtar Donetsk are 29th with one point.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven at Parc des Princes.

Noa Lang scored the opening goal for PSV in the 34th minute and Achraf Hakimi leveled the game in the 55th minute for PSG.

PSG are 17th with four points and PSV are 27th with two points.