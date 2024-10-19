Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2024 World Superbike title

ROKiT BMW's Turkish motorcycle racer Toprak Razgatlioglu secured the 2024 World Superbike Championship in Saturday's round in Spain.

Razgatlioglu came second in the 20-lap Race 1 at the Jerez circuit, which was enough to claim his second world title.

The Prometeon Spanish Round's first race lasted 33 minutes and 32.738 seconds as Aruba Ducati's Nicolo Bulega, second in the championship standings, won the Jerez race.

Razgatlioglu was 6.067 seconds behind Bulega on Saturday, but clinched the title as his points increased to 493.

His nearest rival overall, Bulega has 452 points ahead of Sunday's race, which will be an irrelevant contest for Razgatlioglu.

The point gap between champion Razgatlioglu, and second-place Bulega is 41. The winner of a race in superbike gains 25 points, while the runner-up takes 20.

Pata Yamaha Prometeon's racer Andrea Locatelli came third in Jerez.

Razgatlioglu previously won the 2021 Superbike world title with the team Pata Yamaha.

Following the race in Jerez, Razgatlioglu went into his cabin, which resembled a flying saucer, to change from his race suit and helmet to celebrate victory with his team and fans.

Razgatlioglu, who donned a gold race suit and helmet, along with an alien mask, posed for cameras as the season's winner.

It was his first title with ROKiT BMW.

The Spanish Round's Superpole Race and Race 2 will be held Sunday.