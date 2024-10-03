Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami defeat Columbus Crew

A two-goal performance from Lionel Messi propelled Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew which also wrapped up the MLS Supporters Shield for the Argentinian's side.



Messi found the back of the net with a flurry of goals in the dying minutes of the first half en route to Inter Miami securing the award for the best regular-season record.



Columbus clawed a goal back at the start of the second half, but Luis Suarez restored Miami's advantage in the 48th minute with a header into an empty net.



Juan "Cucho" Hernandez kept the Crew in the game when he converted a penalty in the 61st minute, but a later penalty attempt was saved by goalkeeper Drake Callender.



The result ensures Miami will have home-field advantage throughout the Major League Soccer playoffs.











