Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has sustained a thigh injury ahead of this weekend's La Liga derby clash against Atletico, his club said Wednesday.

"Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's medical services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg," said the Spanish champions in a statement.

The French superstar was taken off during the 3-2 win over Alaves on Tuesday and appeared to be suffering some discomfort.