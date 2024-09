Turkish national billiards player Seymen Özbaş won the gold medal in the 3-Cushion Billiards World Junior Championship held in France.

"Our national athlete Seymen OZBAS became the world champion in the 3-Cushion Billiards World Junior Championship held in Blois, France on 13-15 September 2024," the Turkish Billiards Federation said in a statement.

Ozbas defeated his South Korean opponent Yeongyun Jo 35-28 in the final, winning his first world championship.