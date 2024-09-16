Risk of nuclear accidents due to Russia-Ukraine war still serious, warns IAEA chief

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) President Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that the risk of nuclear accidents is still serious due to the war between Ukraine and Russia and that nuclear power plants serving for peaceful purposes should not be targeted under any circumstances.

Speaking at the opening of the IAEA 68th General Conference, which will last for five days in the Austrian capital Vienna, Grossi highlighted the agency's work in the last year.

Pointing out that 700 million people around the world go to bed hungry every night, Grossi said that not only the IAEA but also all UN institutions underline this reality, and for this reason, as an institution, they have implemented the "Atoms4Food" project to ensure food security.

"200,000 PEOPLE WILL GET CANCER IN 5 DAYS"



Grossi said: "Over the coming five days, as we meet here in Vienna, more than 200,000 people around the world will be told they have cancer. Almost 100,000 families will face the death of a loved one who suffered from this terrible disease. Most of them will be living in low or middle-income countries. Too many will never know they have cancer because they were not able to be diagnosed."

Grossi emphasized that the situation he outlined is the main motivation for the "Rays of Hope" Project, which is carried out in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

Pointing out that environmental pollution and the problems caused by climate change are among the most important challenges facing the world, Grossi said that nuclear energy should be recognized as an energy source that does not harm the environment.

Noting that the war in Ukraine is still ongoing and the risk of a nuclear accident is still high, Grossi explained the efforts of the organization in the last two years to prevent a possible accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"Preventing a nuclear accident during this terrible war is vital, and attacking a nuclear power plant is unacceptable, regardless of where it is located," Grossi said, noting the increased risk due to recent attempts to attack nuclear power plants and conflicts.

EMPHASIS ON RESOLVING PROBLEMS WITH IRAN



Grossi said that he looked forward to meeting with the new administration on Iran's nuclear activities and emphasized the importance of continuing the work to provide credible assurances to the international community that the country's nuclear activities are peaceful and moving in this direction.

There are various challenges, Grossi said, adding that these are not issues that cannot be resolved.

The Russian and Ukrainian speakers at the conference exchanged accusations on nuclear security.

















