Arsenal kick off Premier League 2024-25 season with win

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal (L) in action against Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, 17 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

Arsenal kicked off the English Premier League 2024-25 season with a win on Saturday.

The Gunners beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in the first-week game at Emirates Stadium.

German attacker Kai Havertz did not waste Bukayo Saka's cross and scored with an accurate header to the top right corner in the 25th minute.

English winger Saka made good use of Havertz's pass and netted with a shot to the bottom right corner in the 74th minute.

Arsenal have won their last seven matches in the Premier League, while Havertz has contributed to goals in his last three league games.